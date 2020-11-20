Genocide Watch statement on Indian Muslims vindicates Pakistan’s stance: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that recent statement of the head of Genocide Watch regarding genocide of Muslims in India is endorsement of Pakistan’s stance and viewpoint.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has already expressed its concerns on the matter at the international forums.

The foreign minister said that the situation is further deteriorating in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He said that Muslims are being maltreated not only in the occupied territory but the entire India. Whatever happened in Gujarat and Delhi is before everybody, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has also presented irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that Afghan peace process has entered the final phase and negotiations are carried on in Doha as well. He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aiming to strengthen bilateral ties of Pakistan and Afghanistan as Islamabad will continue to assist Kabul for the establishment of peace.

The foreign minister detailed that they held important sittings with the Afghan leadership to discuss enhancing multilateral economic cooperation between both countries. During the visit, Islamabad and Kabul have also held delegation-level dialogues, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan apprised Afghanistan of its reservations regarding Indian-backed terrorism in the region. The foreign minister said that Pakistan registered its stance on regional terrorism to Afghanistan with the substance on how India has been sponsoring terror networks. India has been trying to destabilise Pakistan by means of subversive and terrorist activities operated from the contiguous lands.

Both the countries pledged to never allow their lands to be used in and for terrorism activities, Shah said. “We have concurred on Shared Vision,” FM Qureshi said while referring to a set of an agreed-upon discourse and understanding on how to eradicate terrorist activities from the region.

“We will share Shared Vision with the media soon,” Qureshi said noting that with this vision, the neighbouring countries will not only further bilateral cooperation but will also end the menace of terrorism. Qureshi said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan to continue adding to this mutual pledge.