Faraz asks Opp to show responsibility amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that protecting the health of people is the government’s top priority.

In a tweet on Friday, the information minister said that coronavirus is an international phenomenon and not a product of any mind.

He said that the opposition parties should demonstrate responsibility as the court has also issued its ruling. He also said that the opposition leaders and organisers of the public gatherings will be responsible if the people lose their lives due to the pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday last, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, held the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for the Covid-19 spread in the province. “Coronavirus cases recorded a threefold increase after PDM’s public gathering in Quetta,” Shahwani claimed while addressing a press conference.

Urging the adherence of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the spokesperson said that human lives are more important for the Balochistan government as compared to politics, adding: “The government postponed the scheduled public gathering of November 13.” He further said that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will not hold any type of public gathering in the province to control the spread of coronavirus.