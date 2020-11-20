COAS for enhancing Pak-Egypt defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy brotherly relations and emphasised the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The army chief said this during a meeting with Egypt Ambassador to Pakistan, Tarek Mohamed Dahroug, who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability, according to the ISPR.