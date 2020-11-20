ASI’s body burnt after murder: medical report

KHAIRPUR: A post-mortem report on Friday revealed that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bilawal Wassan’s body was burnt after he was brutally murdered.

The ASI was a nephew of senior PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and Adviser to the Sindh CM Nawab Khan Wassan. His charred and unidentifiable body and vehicle were found near Shah Abdul Latif University police station in Bhargani on Wednesday last.

Wassan’s post-mortem report revealed that the body was burnt after he was killed. His hands and legs had been cut and there were fractures in his skull and ribs, the report said. The police said that the murder was made to look like an accident by burning the body and vehicle.

Two arrests have been made, the police said. They are both Bilawal’s friends. One of them, Faraz Rajput, was taken into custody from Karachi a day earlier. Rajput had tried to escape and had been identified by an eyewitness, the police said. He told the police the body found in the vehicle belonged to ASI Bilawal.

The Wassan family spokesperson said that this was a planned murder. He said that the police officer was first killed and later his vehicle was burnt to cover up evidence.

Police had earlier said that a car parked on the roadside near Bhurgri village was gutted and a charred unidentified body was found from the vehicle, which was shifted to hospital. The Khairpur SSP had said that the car was owned by ASI Bilawal Wassan, who was also accompanied by two other people. “Two persons were witnessed fleeing from the direction of the vehicle,” the police officer had said.