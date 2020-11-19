UAE has implemented smart lockdown on Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chair and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has cited the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to include Pakistan in a list of 12 countries of newly imposed visa ban as recognition of Pakistan’s success against covid-19.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Umar echoed the Foreign Office’s confirmation that the UAE’s implementation of a visa ban is owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and called the move a ‘smart lockdown’ on the part of Abu Dhabi.

“UAE suspending visa for Pakistani citizens is a clear recognition of Pakistan’s successful covid strategy of smart lockdowns, since UAE is practically implementing a smart lockdown on Pakistani visas,” said Umar.

“In fact, given that the move doesn’t apply on those Pakistanis who already have the visa, this is a clear rip-off of our micro smart lockdown,” he added.

Umar further hoped other countries replicate the UAE’s recognition for Pakistan, and maintained that the move also reaffirms the government’s successes on the economic and counterterror front.

“Foreign countries no longer refuse our visas suspecting terrorism or economic misappropriation. They are suspending visas over healthcare concerns,” said Umar.

“Clearly the country under the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government has come under a long way, and is entering unchartered territories of global recognition.”

Meanwhile, the FO once again reaffirmed that the UAE’s ban was purely based on health concerns and has nothing to do with forming ties with any country in the Middle East.