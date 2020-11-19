TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away on Thursday

at the age of 54.

According to his family, the religio-political leader had been suffering from longstanding ailments.

Rizvi reportedly had a high fever and was admitted to Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital, confirmed the family. After Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Thursday where he passed away.

Rizvi’s body was taken to his residence at Grand Battery Stop, Multan Road, where a large number of TLP workers gathered.

Pir Aijaz Ashrafi, a senior leader of TLP, in a statement said that the timings of his funeral prayers would be announced later.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed condolences over the demise of chief of the TLP chief.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri expressed grief and sorrow over the TLP chief’s demise. He said “Pakistan has lost a respected religious scholar and true admirer of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)”, adding that Rizvi’s services for Islam will be remembered for long.

“Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s death is a tragedy,” said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. “We offer condolences to Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s family,” he added.

The TLP chief had been a consequential figure in the political landscape of Pakistan for the past three to four years. In 2015, he founded TLP. The party came into existence after the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, who assassinated Salmaan Taseer, the former governor of Punjab. His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and TLP emerged as the country’s fifth largest party.

The cleric made his last public appearance at a sit-in staged by thousands of TLP followers at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange to protest the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France. The group had decided to end the sit-in on Monday last after successful negotiations with the government.

Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a seminary in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

A Hafiz-e-Quran and Sheikh-ul-Hadith, Rizvi used to deliver Friday sermons at Lahore’s Pir Makki Masjid, located near Daata Darbar, during his time in the Punjab Auqaf Department.

Rizvi had been confined to a wheelchair since 2006 ever since an accident near Gujranwala. He was injured because the driver of his vehicle fell asleep while driving from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

He was a staunch follower of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, the 19th-century founder of the Barelvi sect.