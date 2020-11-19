Think better

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit the county so badly as for the fifth consecutive day, the country is reporting more than 2000 positive cases each day. As per the news report the experts claimed that the second wave of Covid-19 will be alarming and more dangerous which would badly affect the people if they did not follow SOPs issued by the government. As per the news report a spokesperson for the Balochistan government has expressed serious concern over an increase in Covid-19 cases in Balochistan saying the second wave of the pandemic seems to be more fatal and deadly as during the past two weeks five deaths were reported in the province. I strongly agree with him and I respect his points and concern about the people of the province in this serious condition. Here, I would like to draw the attention of authorities concerned that due to the negligence of the government and ignorance of the people the situation is taking a turn in the wrong direction. I am a resident of Turbat city and I have witnessed that most of the people belong to governmental sectors not wearing masks. The public is always blamed for not wearing masks or not following the SOPs strictly. What about such officials and governmental employees who are not taking the SOPs seriously. If we want to fight against Covid-19 pandemic, we should stand together.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech