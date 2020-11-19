Smog: LHC puts weight behind decision to close brick kilns

LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday heard a petition against restraining order of a civil court against shutdown of brick kilns.

A report from the sessions judge Pakpattan was submitted to the court and the court in the light of that report dismissed the petition against the civil court’s stay order granted to brick kilns.

The report submitted by the sessions judge informed the high court bench that the civil court has withdrawn its restraining order against shutdown of the brick kilns.

After reports about a stay order issued by a local court of Pakpattan against shutdown of brick kilns in Punjab, a petition was filed in the high court challenging the local court’s mandate to submit such a restraining order.

Later, the high court disposed of the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has ordered the shutdown of brick kilns in Punjab due to pollution causing smog in Punjab in the winter. The smoke produced by automobiles, brick kilns and stubble burning in agriculture areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperature.

The concentration of smog remains very high in rice producing areas of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujrat and Sialkot during November, causing low visibility which results in scores of road mishaps, disturbance in flights and train schedules etc.