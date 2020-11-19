Pakistan supports talks for peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM

KABUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has always been supportive of the dialogue process for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and regional peace and security situation.

He noted that peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region. He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the world at present is acknowledging Pakistan’s stance and appreciating its facilitator role in the peace process.

Qureshi said that the success of Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said that the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan will help promote the volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process and for taking practical steps for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

PM’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that Qureshi is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to Kabul.