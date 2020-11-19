Outrage after Muslim woman ‘burnt alive by molester’ in India

NEW DELHI: Many political leaders and women’s rights activists in India have come together to demand justice for a Muslim woman, who was allegedly burned to death by a Hindu man and his friends in Vaishali district in the eastern province of Bihar.

Gulnaz Khatoon, 20, was burned after the accused poured kerosene over her in Rasoolpur village on October 30 who succumbed to her burns on Sunday. The woman’s family alleges the police delayed in taking action against the accused, who were identified as Satish Kumar Rai, Chandan, and Vinod Rai.

Khatoon was brought to the local hospital with 75 per cent burn injuries. She was later moved to Patna Medical College Hospital, the largest hospital in the province, where she died. She was engaged to another man and the marriage ceremony was scheduled to be held in four months, her family said.

Satish Kumar Rai had been harassing Gulnaz to marry him, the victim’s family said, adding that the woman refused to enter into an interfaith marriage with Rai. Enraged at her refusal, Rai and his friends killed her, the family said. Media reports said Gulnaz was burned when she went out to take out the rubbish. According to the video statement of the victim before her death, she was caught by three men, all residents of Rasoolpur village and they started molesting her.

When she resisted and threatened to tell her mother about their misconduct, the angry men poured kerosene on her. The statement names Rai specifically, who poured the kerosene and set her on fire. Vaishali District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Mangla said the accused persons were on the run and three police teams have been formed to arrest them. “Investigations in the case were in progress and the accused people would be arrested very soon,” said Mangla.

The chief of the local police station has been suspended for negligence in the case. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Khatoon’s younger sister Gulshan Parveen said the killers fled the scene as soon as villagers gathered after hearing her screams. “The accused persons had been stalking and sexually harassing my sister for the last three-four months and pressurising her to marry Satish Rai. They killed her because she refused,” she said.