Ministry recommends early closure of educational institutions to reduce virus spread

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education has proposed to close down the educational institutions from November 24 to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus which appears to be gaining momentum.

According to a National Coordination Committee (NCC) statement issued late Wednesday night, the ministry said that primary schools should be closed from next week, while secondary schools could be kept open till December 2.

However, a final decision on this would be taken on November 23 during a review meeting of provincial and federal education ministers.

The November 23 meeting was called after the previous Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, failed to reach a consensus on the early closure of schools and extension of winter vacations to curtail the disease there.

Earlier this month, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had said that the government may choose to close down educational institutes in Punjab if the coronavirus spread continued to increase, adding, however, no such decision has so far been taken.

“I am continuously checking and monitoring the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs [in schools] and school administrations are making maximum efforts to fully implement these,” he had said.

The NCC, through its statement, also announced an “immediate” ban on large public gatherings, including political rallies and similar events.

According to the statement, the government has banned any outdoor gatherings that have more than 300 attendees. Further, the management of any event would be responsible for ensuring standard operations procedures (SOPs) were implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including face masks and social distancing.

If, read the statement, any event results in a proven increase in new infections of Covid-19, the organisers of that event would be held responsible.

Similarly, the NCC also banned all indoor weddings from November 20, adding that outdoor events would still be permitted so long as their attendance did not exceed 300 people.