Line of Control is a military control line between Pakistan and India. Unfortunately it is yet not recognized as part of Pakistan or India. Every year thousands of people get disappeared from LoC.

Shamshad Begam whose husband disappeared from LoC since ten years ago, belongs to Katak village, Kashmir. Kashmir is the land in the world where more troops are appointed according to BBC NEWS. According to a report from 1989 to 2010 a total of eleven thousand people reportedly disappeared from LoC. Majority of those disappeared are young men and minors. Between two Army troops common Kashmiris are stuck and in a lot of pain.

Thus, it is an old serious issue and must be solved by human rights organizations.

IRSHAD WAHID

Karachi