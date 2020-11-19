Lahore court approves use of armoured vehicles for Shehbaz, Hamza

An accountability court in Lahore approved the use of armoured vehicles for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on Thursday.

The judge ordered the authorities to transport Shehbaz, who was indicted in assets beyond means case on November 11, in an armoured vehicle when bringing him or his son to court from now on.

The former chief minister is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organised system of money laundering.

On Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari 2016 petition for extra security was approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC), and the authorities were told to provide foolproof security to the PPP leader.