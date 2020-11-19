Internet for Turbat

Presently, the internet is not a luxury but a necessity. However, people of Turbat are deprived from it. For the last three years, the data services in Turbat have been banned. Not everyone can afford a PTCL connection as they are more expensive. During the Covid-19 closure, the struggles students from Turbat have faced for having no internet to attend their online classes is just known by them. From business to studies, everything is dependent on the Internet. Therefore, I humbly request the concerned authorities to restore data services in Turbat as it has become a need.

Afroz MJ

Kech