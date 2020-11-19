Independent MP-elect in GB joins PTI

GILGIT: An independent candidate who bagged the Gitgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) seat from his constituency joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, bring the ruling party’s strength in the 33-member House to 11.

The GB Election Commission had declared Wazir Saleem winner from GBLA-9 Skardu-III constituency. His decision to join the party was announced following a meeting with PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi in which Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and GB governor Raja Jalal Hussain were also present.

Welcoming Saleem into the PTI fold, Niazi said the people of GB buried the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties in the general elections.

He said that PTI is heading to form a government in the mountainous region. He also vowed to address issues being faced by the people of the region.

The unofficial results of all the constituencies released Monday showed the PTI on the driving seat with 10 seats, followed by seven independents. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won three seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which had a seat adjustment arrangement with the PTI, got one seat.

With the possible inclusion of four, out of six reserved seats for women, and two out of three reserved seats for technocrats, the total number of seats of the PTI and its allies will become 16 in the assembly, indicating that it will need the support of only one more winning candidate to form the government.

Both PPP and PML-N have rejected the results and accused PTI of rigging the election.