A minor girl has been allegedly raped and murdered by an influential landlord in Bhalwal, a city in the Sargodha district yesterday. Prime Minister Khan has recently announced that the government would introduce stringent ordinances to the existing laws for overcoming the loopholes in the laws related to rapes and sexual abuse, however, the severity of the issue, and the urgency of the worsening security conditions for children and women in the country is hardly addressed.

Such incidents have become a norm in the country, and the government and the relevant authorities must treat it as an emergency. Just recently, a five-year-old boy was sexually abused in Faisalabad, where the suspect managed to flee according to the police officials. Similarly, a seven-year-old boy was sexually abused in Lahore. While ensuring the safety of children must be at the top among the priority lists of every government in the world, our debate is still limited to introducing laws and forming committees, and unfortunately effective laws, and action plans are hardly devised, and rarely implemented.

While the efforts by a Sindh police official for arresting the suspect in a recent rape case is commendable and came as hope when the masses have lost all hope in the system, there remains a dire need to take a holistic approach for dealing with the consistently increasing cases of child abuse and rapes in the country. From acknowledging, and addressing the severity of the issue, to devising and implementing strict laws against child abuse, the government must do whatever is needed to ensure the protection of children on an immediate basis.

Nayab Iqbal

Karachi