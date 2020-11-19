Freedom of expression shouldn’t hurt religious beliefs: Firdous

LAHORE: The life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a shining example for all of us to follow as he was the kindest of persons imbued with a sense of compassion that was directed at Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing the Ulema Mashaikh Conference, arranged under the auspices of Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department on the fourth day of “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen” on Thursday.

“His love, affection and care for orphans and widows, the kindness that he exhibited to the poor, needy and the oppressed knew no bounds,” she said. “The world has seen a lot of scholars, philosophers and preachers but none was as great as the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He is a role model for every person of this world.”

“He is a source of light and guidance that can lead us completely. The life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) guides us in our individual and collective life,” she said.

She also said that the purpose of this conference is to promote inter-religious harmony and send this message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country where rights of religious minorities are safeguarded. “The enemies of Pakistan want to fan hatred, hostility and confrontation but we will spoil all such attempts. Freedom of expression should not be misused as means to attack or hurt public sentiments or religious beliefs and fan inter-religious hatred,” she added.

She further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is also following the golden principles set forth by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and endeavouring to take affairs of the country forward in the light of Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He is trying to take all government measures in accordance with the guiding principles of the state of Madinah, she added.

Firdous said that the topics of “Shaan-e-Aqdas” and “Seerat-e-Taiba” have been included in the curriculum of Punjab Textbook Board. The Punjab government has given scholarships worth Rs250 million to encourage students to do research on the topics related to “Seerat-e-Taiba” in order to present the true picture of Islam and “Seerat-e-Nabi” to the West. “Our youth should respond to the West against their propaganda against Islam through social media,” she suggested.

She said that the PM Imran’s letter to the world leaders after the publication of blasphemous sketches in France is the representation of sentiments of all Pakistanis. The United Nations (UN) must decide code of conduct on the disrespect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the French government and equal punishments should be proposed for those who insult the Prophets in the world, she added.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat and Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan, renowned scholars from all schools of thought, and scholars from other religions were also present on the occasion.