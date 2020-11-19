Enough with the closures

This refers to the current situation of our country’s education system. Due to COVID-19 our education system has already suffered a lot. Seven month closure destroyed the learning potential of students especially in the remote areas. Primary level education is totally distributed in the country. Online classes helped only to the university and college level students. Almost everywhere schools are following SOP more then others like Marriage Halls and Shopping Malls. If those can run up with SOPs then why not School? Therefore, it is requested to the PM and Education Ministers of all provinces that let school be open with SOPs for the better future of Students.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana