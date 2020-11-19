Election reforms

Prime minister Imran Khan said to have electronic voting system (E-voting) in Pakistan order to have convenient and satisfactory elections.He also said to put a stop to secret balloting in senate election instead they should raise hands which will prove a milestone in terminating of corruption as many parliament members sell off their votes. He said we expelled our 20 members of party just because of this reason. Moreover, he asked opposition to support the government in passing the bill. Indeed, they should if they want transparent elections and results. Hitherto, we had not seen any government accepting the results of pleasently.The results of electric system would be more acceptable and reasonable than results of manual voting system.

It will be the first prominent work made by PTI government. This would make the elections fair and transparent. The people of backwards areas will be able to vote easily earlier which they don’t vote because of reasons such as no poll stations nearby. Everyone’s opinion matters therefore everyone would be able to caste his vote.

There are multiple benefits of E-voting. Currently, voting system operates manually. Votes are polled hand-operated and peoples are paid to look after. All the bio-data of voters, parties and polling stations are kept manually, results are counted physically by election commission. Many a problems being faced by peoples at polling stations and errors may occur in counting. It’s a big problem for election commission and a huge amount of fund is being spent on it. Meanwhile there will be nothing such in E-voting system it would be totally computerized and much more secure and efficient as compared to manual voting system. Also the expenditures of election would be minimized. Most importantly its results which would be totally reliable and free from questions.

Muzafar Khoso

Sukkur