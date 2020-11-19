E-challans made easy

Pakistan is progressing rapidly when it comes to digitization and that is a welcome sign for becoming a technologically adept nation. I recently witnessed one more aspect of this when on my way to office one day, I had the misfortune of being stopped by a traffic constable at a busy intersection as the rear windshield of my car was tinted, which is apparently unlawful.

Being a responsible citizen I immediately complied with the constable and provided my driving license to him. Next I started thinking about the ordeal that I would have to go through to get my license back as it was an extremely lengthy and arduous process. But to my absolute surprise, the constable after processing the challan asked me if I was a user of Easypaisa or JazzCash, so that I could easily submit my challan on the spot and get my license back there and then.

Luckily, being a frequent user of these digital payment platforms, I immediately opted to pay my challan digitally. Within minutes I was on my way without going through the hassle of standing in long queues of banks and police stations to get my license back. A few taps from a smartphone made life a lot easier.

The convenience I enjoyed compels me to commend the great work government departments are doing by collaborating with private companies. I see it as an indicator of a digital Pakistan in the future hoping that everyone will follow suit and adapt such services for quick, secure and hassle-free experiences. On a side note, please obey the law and follow all traffic rules.

Syed Fakhir Ali

Lahore