PAKISTAN’S MANCHESTER: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged Faisalabad’s business community, particularly exporters, to not worry about any shift in policy or hurdles, assuring them that the government was determined to provide maximum facilities with ‘Buzdar at the wheel’.

“Buzdar’s at the wheel. Tell me how good does it feel? We’ve got Sarwar, Chohan and Yasmin Rashid. Zafar Iqbal Nagra is Faisalabadi born and bred,” chanted Khan urging the businessmen in the audience to invest more to increase exports without any worries.

“Du, du, du du, du, du, du du du,” the prime minister added.

The PM reminded the audience that the job is to facilitate entrepreneurship since it will lead to the creation of wealth and jobs.

“The greatest from Dera Ghazi Khan. He’s won over Imran Khan. Buzdar’s at the wheel. Tell me how good does it feel?” the PM further asked the audience, telling them he was pleased to see that the industries and power looms were running at their full capacity.

“Du, du, du du, du, du, du du du” the PM further emphasised.

The PM continued to motivate and reassure the Faisalabad business community promising them that with Buzdar at the wheel Manchester will want to become Faisalabad United.

“Buzdar, Buzdar, Buzdar. He’s selected like Imran. He goes left, he goes right. He makes the government look shi*e,” the PM further hummed under his breath.