Bilawal protests the GB polls, promises to send PTI packing

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that his party had the highest number of votes in the recent Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections and reasserted his claims of removing the incumbent government by January.

“The election commissioner not only sold the people of G-B but also its land,” Bilawal said. “Reports of HRCP and FAFEN clearly show that rigging and violation of election laws happened in the G-B elections. Fafen report says that at least three incidents of rigging and irregularities were reported from every polling station,” the chairman said while speaking to media persons in Gilgit.

Bilawal, who stayed in GB after the elections, termed the results as rigged and asserted that the people of the region have supported the PPP for the last three generations.

Claiming that the people had been cheated by the federal government, he appealed to the independent winners of the election not trade their victory to a government “that is to end in January”.

“Do not become a minister for two to three months,” he said.

“We have to send Imran Khan packing because he has failed on every front, be it Kashmir or Covid-19. The PTI government does not have the capacity to deal with these issues,” he added.

Speaking to journalists, Bilawal claimed that women had not been given their due right to vote in the Tangir area. He added that the world saw this through foreign media, and demanded the right to vote of those 7,000 women be given.

“The law says that these women should be allowed to vote,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal, through a tweet, also shared the graph of the percentage of votes secured by the parties in the GB elections, which showed that the PPP secured 25 per cent of votes, while the PTI secured 24 per cent.

Bilawal added that it was the protests of the people which led to a recount by the election commission, and stated that the election commissioner was biased towards the ruling party.

“On whose instructions did he hold a press conference in Islamabad against the opposition?” Bilawal asked.

He also asked the commissioner to explain a photograph of him sitting with PTI leader Amin Gandapur, which was shared by a journalist on Twitter.