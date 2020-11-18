UAE visa issuance to Pakistan, among others, temporarily suspended: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Wednesday that the issuance of visas from the UAE to 12 countries, including Pakistan, has been temporarily suspended.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the decision is “related to the second wave of Covid-19″. He further clarified that this suspension would not apply to previously issued visas.

While no written instructions have been issued to local airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez also confirmed the news.

As of yet, there has been no clarification which category of visas would be affected by this, as UAE issues visas for business, tourist, transit, student etc. However, Hafeez confirmed that people holding iqama, transit and work visas were still allowed entry in the UAE.

A similar development occurred in June, wherein Pakistan had reported its highest per-day cases, and the UAE airline, Emirates, had suspended passenger services to the country.

The airline resumed its flights in July.

Similarly, In August, Kuwait’s aviation banned commercial flights to 31 countries, including Pakistan, regarded as ‘high risk’ due to the spread of the coronavirus.

There has been a recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, and for the past six days, Pakistan has reported at least 2,000 cases per day. The positivity rate has been particularly high in major cities, such as Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.