Skymet Weather predicts harsher winter in subcontinent

Skymet Weather Vice President Mahesh Palawat has predicted that India and Pakistan will experience a harsher and prolonged winter this year.

He added that Punjab, Northern Sindh, and Northern Balochistan, in particular, would see colder and more severe weather conditions.

He attributed this weather to La Niña, which refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. He further said that a similar situation was witnessed in 2011 and 2012.

“The recent Western Disturbance, which refers to an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region and bringing sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, was the first of this season. We are likely to experience more such winter rains in the coming days,” Palawat said.

Typically, this occurs every three to five years, but on occasion has occurred in consecutive years.