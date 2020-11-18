Secularism and the Indian Constitution

A look at the original debate

The word ‘secular’ is not written in the Constitution, but that does not mean that the founding fathers of the Constitution had any doubt about the nature of the Indian state being secular. The framers of India’s Constitution properly debated the issue of secularism and the relation of the individual’s religious rights with those of other members, and after due consideration they decided to make India a secular state. While our constitution has been based on secularism or Dharma Nirapekshita, Indian society is stepped in religion. Religious feelings govern our mode of thinking and we observe religious festivals and rituals as part of our day- to-day life.

In comparison to other countries of the world secularism has a very different meaning in India. In this context, wrote Jawaharlal in his autobiography ‘no word perhaps in any language is more likely to be interpreted in different ways by different people as the word religion. That being the case, secularism which is a concept evolved in relation to religion can also not have the same connotation for all.’ Even during the course of the discussion in the Constituent Assembly on the fundamental rights relating to religion, the idea of secularism was extensively pressed into service by the members as the handiest tool to substantiate various viewpoints, often diametrically opposed. The members of the Constituent Assembly were in no doubt that the phase ‘secular state’ and the terms secular and secularism should help us in understanding that the principle which is meant is the constitutional concept of equality and freedom for all religions, and thus infused every provision of the fundamental rights with this spirit and therefore very wisely avoided institutionalising it in words interminably capable of connoting varying and conflicting meanings.

Several members of Constituent Assembly including K.T. Shah, H.V. Kamath, Tajamul Hussain, Lakshmi Kanta Maitra and Loknath Mishra presented their views/modifications in the fruitful discussion on secularism and religious rights of Indian citizens. In course of the discussion K.T. Shah proposed a new Article 18-A to be inserted under the heading ‘rights relating to religion’ which would emphasise, ‘The State in India being secular shall have no concern with any religion, creed or profession of faith; and shall observe an attitude of absolute neutrality in all matters relating to the religion of any class of its citizens or other persons in the Union.’ He also added, ‘All I wish to say is that with the actual profession of faith or belief, the state should have no concern.’ India being a secular state having nothing to do with religion, Tajamul Hussain wanted that caste names, signs and dress be done away with. ‘We should not, being a secular state, be recognised by our dress’. While H.V. Kamath warned the Assembly not to adopt any religion as it would split the country he made it clear that by this he did not mean to say that a State should be anti-religious or irreligious. According to him a secular state is neither a Godless state nor irreligious nor an anti-religious state. He even advocated imparting spiritual training in educational institutions. In the debate discussing the right to propagate religion. Lakshmi Kanta Maitra laid stress on the fact that there should be no discrimination whatsoever on the ground of religion, meaning in essence that no particular religion in the State will receive any State patronage, but he accepted the fact that even in a secular state there was necessity for religion. However, there was a school of opinion in favour of India being made a Hindu state.

In the Constituent Assembly Loknath Mishra represented the Hindu point of view and, opposing the right to propagate religion, said, ‘We have declared the State to be a secular State. For obvious and for good reasons we have also declared. Does it not mean that we have nothing to do with any religion? Why do you make it a secular state? The reason may be that religion is not necessary, but as India has many religions, Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism, we cannot decide which one to accept. Therefore, let us have no religions. No. That cannot be. If you accept religion you must accept Hinduism as it is practised by an overwhelming majority of the people of India.” He continued, saying, “gradually it seems to me that our secular state is a slippery phrase, a device to bypass the ancient culture of the land.” He said he failed to understand the ‘exact meaning of secularism’. So he wanted that the Constitution should say nothing about the right to religion, “or at least drop the word ‘propagate’ from the right.” Particularly, the Hindu members in the Assembly totally disagreed with the view that the propagation of religion should be considered a legitimate aspect of religious freedom. But the overwhelming majority of members did not agree with the view. Explaining the word propagate K.M. Munshi remarked, “Even if the word were not there, be assured under the Freedom of Speech which the Constitution guarantees it will be open to any religious community to persuade other people to join their faith.”

The individual right of freedom of religion as given in the Indian Constitution is of great importance, particularly for the religious minorities and for their smooth development. Apart from this, most of the constitutions of the world that provide freedom of religion, such as Switzerland, the former USSR, the Peoples Republic of China and Japan do not explicitly guarantee right to propagate religion as a justiciable fundamental right. The word ‘propagate’ does not find a place in any other constitution where it deals with religious freedom. There was vehement opposition to the inclusion of this term by some members as they thought that it might be perilous to guarantee it and might freely be used for the purpose of wholesale conversion. However, it did not find favour with the majority and one member pointed out, “After all propagation is merely freedom of expression. I would like to point out that the word ‘convert’ is not there. Those who drafted this constitution have taken care to see that no unlimited right of conversion has been given. People have freedom of conscience, and if any man is converted voluntarily owing to freedom of conscience then well and good. No restriction can be placed against it. Further, it is perhaps in consonance with the provisions of United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, which say, ‘Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion: this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance’. Thus, without doubt, the scope of the freedom of religion in India is considerably wide and broad.”