Paedophile sentenced to death thrice, fined Rs500,000

RAWALPINDI: A court on Wednesday handed a death sentence to a paedophile Sohail Ayaz three times under the charges of sexually assaulting children and filming the horrific incidents.

The court, besides awarding the death sentence to him, also announced lifetime imprisonment for him three times and a fine of Rs500,000.

An accomplice of Sohail Ayaz, Khurrum was awarded seven-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Ayaz is convicted of sexually assaulting various children and releasing their videos on the dark web. He was also imprisoned in the United Kingdom for four years under similar charges, besides also facing a trial in Italy for sexually abusing children.

In a briefing to the Senate’s standing committee, the Rawalpindi Police in December 2019 said that the child recovered from the house of paedophile Sohail Ayaz was sexually assaulted by him. The police had confirmed that the DNA sample of accused Sohail Ayaz had matched with the child recovered from his house.

Briefing the house in detail on the Rawat case, Rawalpindi police officials told that the accused in Rawat Case, 46 years old male namely Sohail Ayaz, was a chartered accountant by profession.

“Around 100,000 pornographic images were found from his personal computer,” police briefed the Senate panel.

Police have also found messages of the trafficking of children from the mobile data of the accused. He has been travelling across nine countries and working with many international organisations as an accountant.

“He used to lure in the young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs, by offering them money or jobs and used to intoxicate them through Hash and Ice.”