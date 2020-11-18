Matric exam of BISE Lahore to start from March 6, 2021

LAHORE: The matric annual examination for grades nine and ten under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore will commence from March 6, 2021.

According to the board spokesman, the online submission of forms is in progress and the candidates can submit their forms with single fee till December 10.

Forms can be submitted from December 11 to December 21 with double fee and from December 22 to December 29 with the triple fee, he added. The online forms and examination fees can be deposited in any Habib Bank branch in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

Necessary details are also uploaded at the official website, the spokesman added.