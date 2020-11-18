Maryam says PTI got “crutches” but still failed to win GB majority

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while continuing to purport that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had engaged in “rigging”, said that the fact PTI could not obtain a majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections in spite of “crutches”.

“You didn’t get a government in G-B, you got crutches to stand on,” the PML-N vice president said at a rally in Mansehra on Wednesday, referring to the PML-N party members who had switched loyalties and joined the PTI.

“It is not you [PM Imran] who should be congratulated for the seats you managed to win, but your ‘selectors’,” she added.

According to the unofficial results of 23 constituencies of G-B, as of November 15, the PTI had bagged 10 seats, leading other major political parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with three seats, PML-N with two seats.

“Even those seats are not his, those seats are courtesy of PML-N nominees that were stolen,” the PML-N VP said.

Maryam unleashed a volley of criticism against the ruling party at the address, stating, “Despite stealing PML-N nominees, despite stealing elections, despite posting officials of all agencies in Gilgit-Baltistan for months, despite manipulation, how many seats did he get? Only eight”.

Furthermore, she said that while the PTI was the ruling party in the Centre, it still failed to obtain a simple majority. She observed that the people of GB often vote for the ruling party, such as when the PPP was in government, it won 14 seats in GB. Similarly, when PML-N was in power, it won 16 seats in GB.

She added that the PML-N “did not need crutches to form a government” in the region.

Maryam also said that even though many parts of GB did not have internet access, they were aware of Nawaz Sharif’s ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative.

“It is because of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative that despite a fixed match, you did not get a mandate, you only got crutches,” she said, and once more asserted that the country could not progress while the PTI is in power.

“Why would GB people vote for you (PTI)? What have you given to the rest of Pakistan that you would have given to Gilgit-Baltistan?” she asked, adding that Nawaz had given the people the Hazara Motorway.

The PML-N VP also called on the people to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in its upcoming rally in Peshawar on November 22.

Former PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal and party’s K-P president Amir Muqam also spoke at the rally before Maryam.

Both PPP and PML-N have rejected the results and accused PTI of rigging the election.