LDA prepares proposals for construction of Mall Road tunnel

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started preparing megaproject proposals to maintain the flow of traffic on Mall Road, which is the busiest road in the provincial capital, Pakistan Today learnt on Wednesday.

Reportedly, due to the large markets on this road – such as Hall Road Market, Neela Gumbad Bicycle Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Baden Road Market and many important government offices and courts – this road becomes so busy on workdays. Thus, it becomes a major challenge for the traffic police and other government departments.

The LDA was tasked by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to work on proposals to improve traffic flow on the Mall Road. In this regard, the LDA started to work on two proposals for Mall Road.

The first proposal was to make a two-way underpass at all the ‘chowks’ on the road to improve the flow of traffic. The second proposal would suggest to the government to build an underground tunnel, for which the two ends would be located near the Fortress Stadium Bridge and Neela Gumbad Chowk, and would include exit points near the various chowks. The depth of the tunnel would be 40 to 50 feet.

A joint study has also been started by LDA and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) for further planning.

In the next few days, Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman will be briefed on the proposal based on NESPAK’s study and later the CM will also be briefed on it.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, LDA Spokesperson Sohail Janjua confirmed that only the paperwork on the tunnel construction project had been started by the engineering department.

“Our department develops new proposals and designs to make the city better but is currently working on project proposals. So far, this proposal has not been discussed with NESPAK nor has the LDA DG and Lahore commissioner been briefed,” he said.

Furthermore, the LDA has also started work on other tasks assigned by the CM, including the design of Shahkam Chowk Flyover and the design of Sheeranwala Gate Flyover. Similarly, planning has also been started for the construction of new parking plazas in the city and allocation of finances is also being considered in this regard.

While these proposals are being prepared by the LDA, it is pertinent to mention that ongoing projects have been delayed.

The Firdous Market underpass is in the process of being completed after a six-month delay and the CM is expected to inaugurate it on November 20, for which preparations are being made.