FBR category introduced in citizens’ portal for policy complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) has introduced a new category, ‘FBR policy matters’, in the Pakistan Citizens Portal in order to address relevant complaints, Pakistan Today has learnt.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has communicated to their field formations the new features introduced on the portal in the drop complaint category.

Earlier, the field formations informed the Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of FBR that a large number of complaints asking for relief were not in line with government policies and were beyond the ambit of FBR.

The tax department shared the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office in hopes of attaining a method for a streamlined workload. In this regard, the PMDU introduced its new category regarding drop complaints

Currently, most of the complaints pertain to high duties and taxes levied on mobile phones and requests for allowing one mobile phone duty-free per year.