Faraz urges opposition to suspend rallies amid surging Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged the opposition parties to suspend their political rallies amid a strong second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“We have also suspended all our political rallies and urge the opposition to do so as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country,” Faraz said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The minister also urged the masses as well as the opposition parties to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government.

In an apparent response to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s speech in Mansehra earlier in the day, he said that the people of Pakistan rejected PML-N in the 2018 elections and now people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have also thrown away the party’s ‘anti-state’ narrative.

“In what capacity do you not accept the results? You have looted public wealth and brought shame to institutions. You have no right to question [the elections],” he added.

Talking about the Sharif family, Faraz claimed that politics was just a business for them so that they could protect their personal interests.

“Your speeches start with your own family and end there as well. You were just a businessman and will remain so. Your narrative has been rejected by the people of Pakistan. If you have any self-respect, which I doubt you have, then instead of delivering speeches to protect your interest, you should think about the people of this country,” he said in an apparent reference to the recent fiery speech of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Faraz lamented that the opposition is holding political rallies at a time when the economy of the country is getting back on its feet despite coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan reported another 2,208 cases and 37 fatalities on Tuesday, according to the country’s official portal on coronavirus. The tally for confirmed cases has now reached 363,380 with 7,230 fatalities.

Several anti-government public rallies, under the banner of an 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), whose agenda is to overthrow the “unrepresentative” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been held in major cities in recent weeks.

On Monday, PM Imran announced a ban on public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

Earlier in the day, Faraz said that the agenda of the opposition’s alliance, PDM, is to get the cases against them quashed.

In a couple of tweets on Wednesday, the information minister regretted that the opposition parties want a judiciary which gives judgements in their favour. He said that this is not democratic but dictatorial conduct.

He said that PM Imran has made the institutions independent and autonomous. He maintained that there is no longer a monopoly of certain families on the institutions. The information minister said the decisions taken by the masses will have to be accepted by the political parties.