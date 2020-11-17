‘There’s no question of winter vacations right now’, says Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that due to the extra holidays given to school children under because of the pandemic, “there’s no question of winter vacations right now”.

These comments come one day after the provincial education ministers convened for a meeting, chaired by Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, to discuss the closure of schools.

No unanimous decision could be reached at the meeting, and the matter was deferred until November 23.

“No decision made on closure of schools in Punjab today,” Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had announced after the meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On the other hand, the Balochistan government announced its winter vacations would begin in December and the new academic year would begin in March.

Earlier this month, Raas had said that the government may choose to close down educational institutes in Punjab if the coronavirus spread continued to increase, adding, however, no such decision has so far been taken.

“I am continuously checking and monitoring the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs [in schools] and school administrations are making maximum efforts to fully implement these,” he had said.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Education had said that the meeting had been briefed on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) being adopted in educational institutions to curb the pandemic, especially in light of the increasing cases of Covid-19 nationwide.