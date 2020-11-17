FO rejects PM’s claims about pressure to recognise Israel

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office (FO) has rejected as “fabrication” quotes of Prime Minister Imran Khan who said Pakistan was facing pressure to recognise Israel.

“The prime minister clearly articulated Pakistan is facing pressure from the US and at least one other country, implying that it is Saudi Arabia. The quote is rejected,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes after PM Khan in an interview with GNN on Thursday revealed about the pressure that Pakistan is facing with regards to forming ties with Israel.

“The prime minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s diplomacy not being any of his business, leaving no room for baseless speculation. The man has nothing to do with Pakistan’s foreign policy,” Chaudhri added.

Further doubling down on the rejection of the statements in the interview the FO spokesperson said it was irresponsible on the part of the journalist to discuss such matters with the premier.

“Please stop interviewing him on serious issues. Imran Khan has no say, no involvement, and no idea with regards to actual issues concerning Pakistan. He is egocentric, but irrelevant,” said the FO spokesperson.

“Just to clarify the last statement was regarding the premier and not the journalist (also named Imran Khan), who also appears to be an obnoxious egoist, but might actually have slightly more understanding of the issues.”