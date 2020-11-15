Virus cases surge past 2,000 mark for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Sunday recorded 2,443 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the third day in a row when Pakistan reported more than 2,000 infections, government data showed.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, the total tally stood at 356,904 cases, as of Sunday.

Faced with a continuous surge in infections, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Saturday announced an “important meeting” would be held on Monday to discuss the transmission of infections in educational institutions.

“We have convened an important meeting of provincial education ministers on Monday at 11 am to discuss the latest coronavirus situation in the country. As stated before health of students is our no one priority,” Mahmood tweeted.

The authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilise its claimed testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Pakistan has urged the international community to ensure that the virus vaccine is made available to all and is distributed across the globe without any discrimination or favour.

Islamabad’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram, at a virtual G-77 ministerial meeting in New York City, said earlier this week: “A vaccine once developed must be available to all without discrimination and without favour.”

“But the critical requirement today is adequate finance to enable our economies to recover from the crisis.”

Akram also emphasised the need to rebuild the economies destroyed by this pandemic. He pointed out that the pandemic had devastated the economies of many developed countries, adding to the multi-dimensional challenges they were already facing from climate change and other endemic problems.

“We must at this time, focus on specific objectives that we need to achieve to recover from the devastation that we are facing. For the group of 77, unity is the key to success in achieving the objective,” he had said.