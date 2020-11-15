Results for third general GB poll come in

GILGIT: Third general poll opened in Gilgit-Baltistan this morning at 8:00 am to elect a new government for the next five years. The polling continued until 5:00 pm, and the results started coming in soon thereafter.

The results from the polls have started coming in, and show PTI’s Fida Nashad as having secured the most number of votes at a polling station in GBA-6, Skardu 3.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made to ensure smooth polling process and security of voters.

He expressed satisfaction during his visit to various polling stations in Gilgit on Sunday. “We all have to ensure peaceful polling in GB”, he said.

Raja Shehbaz Khan telephoned the GB chief secretary to discuss the law and order situation during ongoing general elections in the region. Both the officials discussed the process of polling and the situation of the sensitive polling stations in the region. The GB CS apprised the CEC that polling is underway in a peaceful manner in Diamer and other sensitive declared polling stations.

Voters were seen lining up outside polling stations to cast their ballot despite the temperature dropping as low as minus six degrees centigrade in some areas of the region due to the season’s first snowfall coupled with cold winds.

The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise in Gilgit-Baltistan’s third election since the region was given the power to elect their representatives in 2009.

Meanwhile, #Balaypethappa became the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 20k tweets during ongoing GB elections.

A total of 745,361 registered voters in the region are casting their votes at 1,160 polling stations set up across the region. A total of 330 candidates in 23 out of 24 constituencies are contesting the elections. Polling in one constituency has been postponed. Meanwhile, more than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan are deployed at their respective polling stations across GB.

However, polling in one constituency has been postponed after the death of a candidate, according to Radio Pakistan.

Over half of the polling stations have already been categorised sensitive. Out of 1,141 polling stations, 577 have been declared sensitive and 297 highly sensitive.

The main contenders are the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), which won the 2015 elections in the region.

The first two elections were won by the PPP and the PML-N, respectively.

Recent surveys project a close race between the PTI and the PPP, with the PML-N and independent candidates lagging behind.

GB, which borders Afghanistan and China, is the gateway of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure plan. But the region has so far reaped few rewards.

A recent Gallup survey unveiled Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most popular leader in the region followed by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Around 30 per cent of voters believed elections will be transparent and free of rigging, the survey said. When asked about which political party they would vote for on the election day, 27 per cent of respondents said they would vote for PTI, 24 per cent for PPP and 14 per cent for PML-N.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Prime Minister Imran earlier this week expressed satisfaction and hoped his party will succeed in making its government in the region.

Opposition parties, mainly the PPP and the PML-N, accused the government of pre-poll rigging after the premier announced to integrate the administrative unit into the country as its fifth province “keeping in view the UN Security Council resolutions” in a visit earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering in Gilgit, the prime minister had said that his government took the decision keeping in view the “long-standing demand of the people of the region”.

The announcement came a year after India changed the status of the portion of occupied Kashmir, taking away some of the region’s privileges. India rejects the government’s plan to change GB’s status, and it calls the elections an exercise to “cover-up Pakistan’s occupation” of the region.

Imran’s plan is not the first time locals have heard promises of being granted constitutional rights: in 2016 then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proposed to make GB a province as well but shelved plans after pro-Pakistan leaders in Indian-occupied Kashmir denounced the decision.

Formerly known as the Northern Areas, GB is located at the confluence of the world’s greatest mountain ranges – the Karakoram, the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush and the Pamir.

Before the end of British colonial rule and the creation of Pakistan and India in 1947, the region was part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rich in history, culture and natural beauty, the area, which also remained a centre of rivalries between Russian, British, and Chinese empires, has been a cynosure for trekkers and adventure tourists for centuries.