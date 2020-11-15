Punjab to celebrate Seerat week: spokesperson

LAHORE: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Punjab chief minister of Punjab on information and culture, on Sunday announced to observe “Rahmatul Lil Alameen week” from November 16 to 22.

Speaking to a news channel, Awan said on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the week will be celebrated to pay tributes to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

She said Buzdar had directed the provincial departments to commemorate the week with reverence and, in this regard, different activities have been planned at the division, district and tehsil levels.

It was also decided to hold competitions of recitations, essay and speech along with Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, Mehfil-i-Sama and Naatia Mushaira, she added.

She said a separate Mehfil-e-Milad would be held for women while the calligraphic exhibition would be arranged at Lawrence Garden.

The winning contestants would be given a cash prize and certificate, Awan added.