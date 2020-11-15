Kidnapped 7-year-old girl found murdered after rape

LAHORE: Police arrested an accused, Nadeem, who confessed to raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Baghbanpura area of Lahore after her dead body was found on Sunday.

Police have shifted the dead body to a morgue for post-mortem and started further investigation into the case.

Sharing the details about the accused rapist and murderer, the police said Nadeem, a married man, is the neighbour of the victim.

Cantonment Superintendent (SP) Saad Aziz and Baghbanpura ASP visited the spot where the dead body of the girl was found.

The SP assured the family members of the victim that justice will be served and vowed to crush such criminals with an iron hand.

Cantonment ASP Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood also visited the crime scene where investigation teams collected important evidence.

During the initial investigation, Nadeem confessed to his gruesome crime.

Reportedly, Nadeem’s wife had some quarrel with him and went to her parent’s home.

On the day of the unfortunate incident, the victim was out to buy cooking oil at a store where the accused was already present. He bought some sweets for her and gave Rs10 to her then took her to his home where he raped her.

When the girl resisted and raised her voice, Nadeem strangulated her by putting his hand on her mouth.

He later fled from the crime scene after locking his house.

Like in other similar cases, the accused also initially took part in the search of the seven-year-old girl.