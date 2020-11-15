Karachi man arrested for murdering wife outside workplace: police

KARACHI: A man was arrested in Karachi for purportedly murdering his wife with a knife outside her workplace, the police said on Sunday.

The couple had been married for 20 years and had six children together.

According to the police, on Saturday, the suspect attacked the woman, who worked at a factory, immediately after she left the place.

The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination, police said, adding the suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

“The woman had registered a case against her husband for harassing her daughter last month,” a police officer said, adding that the suspect killed her in an apparent act of revenge.