IHC disappointed with petitions against journals, ‘perception of abuse’ created

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday expressed its disappoint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the surge in the number of petitions alleging harassment filed against journalists without sufficient evidence.

“This creates a perception of abuse of the provisions of the PECA 2016,” read the court’s order, which was issued regarding the Rana Muhammad Arshad petition.

This petition dealt with the investigation of the journalist, Arshad, whose house had been raided by an FIA officer and his family had been harassed and intimidated during the raid. This raid, according to Arshad’s lawyers, occurred because of the opinions the accused expressed on social media.

In defence, the investigating officer appeared before the court previously and claimed that he had only gone to the house to verify the address, but the court noted that the FIA had not provided any evidence of wrongdoing against Arshad.

“He has further stated that, during the course of the investigation, no incriminating material whatsoever could be collected against the petitioner,” read the IHC’s order.

The court further noted that a notice had issued to the petitioner due to the vagueness of the accusations.

The court spoke about the fact the petitioner was summoned due to a cellular number being registered in his name. “He could not give a plausible explanation for sending the undated notice or failure to disclose the purpose for summoning the petitioner,” stated the court.

The court felt that these actions by the FIA, which propagate “apprehension or fear” in the minds of those journalists whose job is to report information to the public, is “intolerable” and “undermines the independence”.

“Freedom of speech and expression is the most cherished human right and fortifies the other constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

Justice Minallah directed the director-general of the FIA to formulate special guidelines for investigating officers in proceeding against journalists.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said on Twitter that the Journalist Protection Bill will soon be tabled in the parliament for approval, adding that the protection of the rights of journalists and media workers is a priority of the government.

Two weeks ago, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released its Global Impunity Index 2020 where it spotlighted countries where journalists have been slain and their killers set free.

Pakistan is the ninth-worst country on the list, just rising up one place from 2019 when it was the eighth-worst country. Somalia, Syria, Iraq, and South Sudan are on the top of the list, in that order, because of war and political instability.

In the case of Pakistan, there are 15 unsolved murder cases of journalists. According to the CPJ database, 61 journalists have been killed in attacks since 1992.