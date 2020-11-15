Gilgit-Baltistan goes to polls

GILGIT: Third general poll opened in Gilgit-Baltistan this morning at 8:00 am to elect a new government for the next five years. Polling will continue until 5:00 pm.

Media footage showed citizens in long queues outside polling stations, wearing face masks and observing social distancing to curtail the coronavirus.

According to directives issued by the caretaker government in the mountainous region, voters will be required to maintain a distance of six feet from each other. Meanwhile, 8,000 bags containing face covers, masks, gloves and hand sanitisers have been dispatched for staff at polling stations.

Police and paramilitary troops patrolled to maintain law and order.

About 700,000 voters will cast ballots for 23 of 24 seats up for grabs in the third legislative assembly of GB. As many as 330 candidates, including four women, are vying for the slots in the assembly.

However, polling in one constituency has been postponed after the death of a candidate, according to Radio Pakistan.

Over half of the polling stations have already been categorised sensitive. Out of 1,141 polling stations, 577 have been declared sensitive and 297 highly sensitive.

The main contenders are the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), which won the 2015 elections in the region.

The first two elections were won by the PPP and the PML-N, respectively.

Recent surveys project a close race between the PTI and the PPP, with the PML-N and independent candidates lagging behind.

GB, which borders Afghanistan and China, is the gateway of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure plan. But the region has so far reaped few rewards.

A recent Gallup survey unveiled Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most popular leader in the region followed by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Around 30 per cent of voters believed elections will be transparent and free of rigging, the survey said. When asked about which political party they would vote for on the election day, 27 per cent of respondents said they would vote for PTI, 24 per cent for PPP and 14 per cent for PML-N.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Prime Minister Imran earlier this week expressed satisfaction and hoped his party will succeed in making its government in the region.

Opposition parties, mainly the PPP and the PML-N, accused the government of pre-poll rigging after the premier announced to integrate the administrative unit into the country as its fifth province “keeping in view the UN Security Council resolutions” in a visit earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering in Gilgit, the prime minister had said that his government took the decision keeping in view the “long-standing demand of the people of the region”.

The announcement came a year after India changed the status of the portion of occupied Kashmir, taking away some of the region’s privileges. India rejects the government’s plan to change GB’s status, and it calls the elections an exercise to “cover-up Pakistan’s occupation” of the region.

Imran’s plan is not the first time locals have heard promises of being granted constitutional rights: in 2016 then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proposed to make GB a province as well but shelved plans after pro-Pakistan leaders in Indian-occupied Kashmir denounced the decision.

Formerly known as the Northern Areas, GB is located at the confluence of the world’s greatest mountain ranges – the Karakoram, the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush and the Pamir.

Before the end of British colonial rule and the creation of Pakistan and India in 1947, the region was part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rich in history, culture and natural beauty, the area, which also remained a center of rivalries between Russian, British, and Chinese empires, has been a cynosure for trekkers and adventure tourists for centuries.