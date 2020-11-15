FM Qureshi says India wants to sabotage CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India wants to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because it knows that CPEC is a game-changer project for Pakistan.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said India wants to stir unrest in Pakistan to destabilize the country by sponsoring state terrorism.

Foreign Minister said New Delhi has allocated Rs80 billion for terrorists and established terrorist training camps on its soil to disrupt CPEC projects.

He said India also wants to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during and after elections and the dossier, containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship to terrorism, has exposed Indian plans.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has become a threat to the region’s peace and stability and the International community should take notice of the Indian nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism.

Foreign Minister further added that India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan, therefore Pakistan and Afghanistan should devise a comprehensive strategy to fight against terrorism.