FIA books Shahbaz, Tareen on charges of money laundering, corporate fraud

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday booked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on charges of involvement in the recent sugar crisis and money laundering.

Tareen, along with his son, returned to Pakistan earlier this month after spending several months in the United Kingdom where he had gone after a government commission had accused him of benefiting from the sugar crisis which saw a surge in the price of the commodity.

Tareen and other suspects nominated in the first information report (FIR) are currently being investigated for their alleged involvement in the sugar scandal and money laundering scams. The agency filed separate FIRs against them under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to investigators, a cumulative sum of Rs25 billion was deposited between 2008 and 2018 in accounts operated in the name of bogus companies owned by Sharif Group.

The monies were transferred into the bank accounts of Ramzan and Al-Arabia sugar mills’ staffers. The staffers admitted that the accounts were opened to help enable Suleman to wire the monies out of the country, the FIA claimed.

Whereas, Tareen and his son are accused of submitting a bogus report about a business deal. According to FIA, Tareen’s JDW-Group allegedly acquired Jahangir Khan Sugar Farming Ltd. (JKSFL) for Rs4.35 billion, however, submitted a forged report about the deal.

Per the agency, the JDW-Group used shareholders’ money for the deal thus committed corporate fraud.

The FIR against Tareen and his son were registered under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 109 (abetment) among others.