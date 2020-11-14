Yasmin Rashid inaugurates Corona Management Center in Rawalpindi

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Corona Management Center for Rawalpindi Division at Urology Institute on Saturday.

The Center has been set up due to increasing number of cases in Rawalpindi. Speaking to journalists after a round of the center, the health minister said Rawalpindi was facing a strong second wave as seven people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. She said as many as 48 cases were reported in Rawalpindi in last one day. The minister said that after Lahore, the cities worst affected were Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. As many as 35 paramedical staff have recovered and returned back to their duties.

The minister said, “The staff of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology is very well trained to deal with the Pandemic. I urge people to follow safety precaution, not leave their homes without urgent need, wear masks and avoid shaking hands. People seem to have become careless about the SOPs. Only by wearing masks, the risk of spread can be reduced by 70pc. We have reserved 100 beds in the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and another 100 beds will be added by next week. The cold trial of vaccine currently being forward is very different. The other one is Chinese vaccine and its trials are underway. If the trials are successful Pakistan will be the first country to use it. We have 2400 ventilators and 100 Oxygenated beds in all hospitals of Punjab. We have prepared well and our doctors have understood the disease a great deal.”