The Indian dilemma

Insurgency fails to end despite barbarities

Relations between India and Pakistan have fast headed south under the Hindu nationalist regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the indications is the rise in ceasefire violations. India blames Pakistan of resorting to cross border firing to provide cover to terrorists to infiltrate into Indian-held Kashmir. The facts show that a new generation of home-grown militants are in the field now with names like “People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF)” and “The Resistance Front (TRF)”. Only days back Indian troops had an encounter with indigenous freedom fighters in Kupwara district opposite Neelum Valley in AJK. Suffering casualties, Indian troops opened fire to target civilians in AJK

More than a year after the revocation of the occupied Kashmir’s special status statehood, Mr Modi’s master stroke has proven to be a master failure. No doubt a number of militant leaders have been eliminated and public protest and stone-throwing prevented, but the level of violence in Indian-Held Kashmir has failed to come down. As revealed by data published by the South Asia Terrorism Portal, levels of violence were coming down at the beginning of this decade, with the lowest point reached in 2012 when 19 civilians, 18 security personnel and 84 terrorists/extremists killed. In just eight months of 2020, 17 civilians, 34 security personnel and 154 terrorists/extremists have been killed. The lockdown in the Valley combined with overwhelming presence of security forces and intelligence personnel might have sealed the LoC but it has failed to eliminate local insurgency. The reason is simple. India not only treats Indian-Held Kashmir as a colony, but continues to provide fresh provocations to Kashmiri people. More recently it has allowed non-residents to buy property in Indian-Held Kashmir. This amounts to rubbing salt on wounds.

MrModi is a bully who kowtows to the strong and viciously targets those he considers weaker. This is shown by the BJP government’s policy on India’s border disputes. Despite losing Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, India pleads for resolution of border disputes with China through talks while it continues to target the civilian population on this side of the LoC. There is a need on the part of India to resolve outstanding issues with Pakistan peacefully instead of indulging in aggressive actions.