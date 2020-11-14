Senior journalist Shah Nawaz Mohal passes away

Senior journalist and former Pakistan Today employee Shah Nawaz Mohal, 30, passed away on Saturday.

Born on Aug 3, 1990, Mohal excelled in feature writing and regularly wrote columns and features for leading publications of the country. He also ventured into reporting where he brought to life key issues that needed immediate attention.

He completed his law degree and later Masters in English Literature from Punjab University. Keen on improving his skills and expanding his horizon, he also went to Germany where he studied ‘world literature’ at the University of Potsdam.

He leaves behind his parents, a younger brother and three sisters.