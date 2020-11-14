Sadiq among four PML-N leaders given interim bail

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday granted interim bail to four Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a case related to commotion during the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan from London in 2018.

Sadiq, former Punjab minister Salman Rafique and other suspects appeared before the court in the hearing seeking bails in the case.

The defense said the registration of the case was “politically motivated” and their arrests were feared in the incumbent political scenario.

He pleaded the court to grant bail to his clients.

The petition was accepted by the court and granted interim bail to the accused persons till November 16 besides ordering police to submit records.

The court also directed the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.