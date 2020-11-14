Retired Indian general caught on video admitting to supporting Taliban, says Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Moeed Yusuf has revealed that he has clear evidence of a retired Indian general admitting on record of his support to the Taliban in Pakistan.

“This retired general headed the Indian military intelligence apparatus and is still ‘wired in’, so to speak, in their circle,” said Yusuf, while speaking to reporters.

“On the monitor behind me, you can see a video being played where he is being asked by an associate whether the groups his former organisation support, in turn, support the groups that carried out attacks like the APS in ‘14 and he replied in the affirmative.”

“I think this human being is despicable but I would still thank him for giving us this video which gives a clear insight into the mindset of his organisation,” said Yusuf.

“You bet,” said Yusuf, while answering a question. “We’re going to the FATF with this.”