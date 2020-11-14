PM promises ‘stringent, holistic’ anti-rape ordinance next week

ISLAMABAD: A day after the prime suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape case was arrested, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday announced that the federal government is bringing a “stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance” next week.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran lauded the bravery of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his daughter for their role in the arrest and said that the ordinance will close all “loopholes”.

Spoke to ASI Buriro lauding his & his daughter’s exemplary initiative & courage in arrest of Kashmore rapist. The nation is proud of them & he has given positive uplift to image of police. Next week we are bringing a stringent, holistic anti-rape Ordinance closing all loopholes. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

To arrest the suspect, Kashmore police had set up a trap by using a decoy, the daughter of ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro, who was posted at the same police station.

The victim along with the ASI’s daughter contacted the main suspect over the telephone and invited him to a hotel where police arrested him. They recovered the woman’s minor child from private premises on the information provided by the suspect.

According to his office, Prime Minister Imran telephoned ASI Buriro and “commended his bravery” he had shown.

“The nation is proud of them and he [ASI Buriro] has given positive uplift to the image of [the] police,” the premier said.

He also said the government will next week bring a “stringent, holistic” anti-rape ordinance which will close “all loopholes” with regard to incidents of sexual molestation.

An FIR into the incident was registered on Thursday. Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh said the police incorporated Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the FIR originally registered under Sections 376, 344, 420 and 34 of the PPC and the main suspect was accused of subjecting both, the woman and her minor daughter, to rape.

It may be mentioned here that the premier had said that the government will soon introduce three-tier legislation including registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing.

In an interview, PM Imran had also suggested public hanging and chemical castrating the convicts to curb rising sexual violence in the country.