PM approves increase in Ehsas beneficiaries to 7 million

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted approval to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Ehsas Kifalat programme from 4.6 million to 7 million.

The prime minister’s approval came in a meeting regarding preparation of the Ehsas Kifalat programme on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, the PM said that the entire focus of the government is on economic recovery. In view of the pandemic, he added, both protection of the citizens and stabilisation and growth of the economic activities are the key objectives.

He said that the poor people are the ones mostly affected by the situation created by coronavirus and there is a need for expanding the scope of the Ehsaas programme as much as possible. He directed for finalising the Ehsas Kifalat programme as soon as possible.

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Nishtar apprised the meeting that the corona pandemic has increased the hardships of the weaker sections of the society all over the world and countries around the world have provided economic packages for the public good in the face of the pandemic.

She said that Pakistan is one of those countries which successfully fought against the pandemic and added that the government allocated additional assistance for the public welfare and the initiatives are being appreciated by international organisations and the United Nations.

The meeting was also attended by PM’s Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and other senior officers.

The Ehsaas Kafaalat is a government programme through which it gives monthly cash stipends of Rs2,000 to the most deserving and poorest women across the country. The programme is parallel to the Ehsaas policy initiative through which women also get better access to smartphones.

Earlier on October 14, Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program would be expanded for poverty eradication. She had said that while addressing as a panelist during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meeting titled Protecting South Asia’s Poor and Vulnerable Against COVID-19 and Beyond.