Pakistan restores ancestral houses of Indian film stars Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor

PESHAWAR: Tucked away close to the centuries-old Storytellers’ Bazaar, the decaying mansions as soon as residence to Bollywood superstars are being introduced again to life as Peshawar emerges from years of militancy.

The ancestral homes of Golden Age heroes Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in the northwestern metropolis are symbols of its hyperlink to the world’s largest movie business, however have suffered from many years of neglect.

The area’s archaeology workforce says it’s shut to wresting the greater than 100-year-old buildings, situated in the coronary heart of the historic walled metropolis, from their non-public house owners to allow them to be restored and was museums.

“I always feel sad and angry while looking at Kapoor’s house, that it once was a beautiful mansion of top quality,” mentioned Samiuddin Khan, who remembers working by means of the 40-room deserted home as a baby and flying kites from the rooftop.

“It was extremely beautiful inside. The structure is still intact but some walls have collapsed and much of the wood has been damaged.”

Once an architectural surprise, the household residence of Kapoor, who died aged 63 in 1988, is influenced by Mughal empire, Central Asian and British colonial design, that includes ornately carved doorways and balconies and gothic-style home windows.

Kumar lived in a less complicated residence down a small lane in a busy market, its entrance pale and its roofless inside closely broken.

The actors grew up in 1/4 that’s residence to the fabled Qissa Khawani (storytellers) Bazaar where travellers would share tales of their adventures.

Kumar, who is now 97, has credited his successful career to his early life in the neighbourhood, where he first learned to narrate.

But like many emerging actors, the pair were enticed away from Peshawar to India’s entertainment centre Bombay, now Mumbai, in the years before the partition of British-ruled India.

The pair even starred alongside each other at the beginning of their careers, in the 1949 hit “Andaz”.

“This is our cultural heritage and we take pride in preserving it. We are very proud that Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were from Peshawar,” mentioned Abdul Samad, director of archaeology and museums in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province — of which Peshawar is the capital.

Present-day Indian famous person Shah Rukh Khan, generally known as the King of Bollywood, additionally has hyperlinks to the space however his household residence which remains to be in use has not suffered the similar decline.

Across the nation, tons of of pre-partition buildings have been left to spoil or been demolished over the years.

Many had been constructed by Hindus and Sikhs who left them behind once they fled newly based Muslim-majority Pakistan for India, archaeology specialists say.

Heritage treasure trove:

Peshawar suffered an enormous knock-back to its cultural standing after changing into a hotbed of extremist violence from the 1980s onwards, bringing a finish to the golden period of Pashto-language cinema in the area, generally known as Pollywood.

Militant teams, together with the Taliban, bombed at the least three cinemas and greater than 100 music outlets earlier than a navy crackdown close to the border with Afghanistan in 2015 resulted in drastic enhancements in safety.

As the metropolis revives, greater than 1,800 heritage buildings with conventional options have been recognized for preservation by the province’s archaeology workforce, however impoverished Pakistan will want years to prepare the funds required to their buy and restoration.

“If a proper archaeological survey was conducted, we would discover a cultural site almost every kilometre,” mentioned archaeological director Samad about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

There are hurdles nonetheless to overcome in saving the Kapoor mansion too.

Its proprietor Hajji Ali Qadir informed AFP he would take the authorities to courtroom if they didn’t pay him at the least two billion rupees ($12.5 million).

“I told them that it’s an antique and the price for an antique is multiplied 10 times,” he mentioned. “We will get more money if we build a plaza here.”

The archaeology division has mentioned it should use authorized powers if wanted to buy the Kapoor and Kumar homes with taxpayer cash, for a determine nonetheless to be decided by the province’s monetary authorities.

Bollywood motion pictures and their main actors are liked by Pakistanis, regardless of the nation’s contempt for its rival neighbour to the east.

Millions bypass bans on Indian movies in cinemas and on television by watching them on YouTube or pirated DVDs.

“We felt proud and held our heads high while watching the actors from Peshawar performing in Indian movies, that this land has produced such great actors who proved their worth in Mumbai,” Khalo Khalil Sarhadi, an 80-year-old resident of Peshawar, informed AFP.

“Now the new generation will know how Peshawar has produced big stars and actors, those who have given an identity to Pakistan and India,” he mentioned of the museum initiatives.